What inspired Mark Little to create 'Gary and His Demons'?

When creating a fictional show, a writer typically draws from personal experience for inspiration to craft storylines. But what if your show is about a cranky aging demon hunter looking to retire from killing monsters?

Series creator Mark Little turned to improvisational comedy and pop culture while creating Gary and His Demons (GAHD). Mark voices the main character Gary, an aging, reluctant demon hunter who saves the day with help from his optimistic partner Hanley.

The series gives little nods to late 80's and 90's shows throughout the first season. After GAHD was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award, we emailed Mark to ask about what shows inspired him while creating the series.

Gary's transformation song

Remember the transformation sequences from Sailor Moon? Each "sailor" would power-up in a dream-like setting, their costume changing while inspirational music played, and ending with the character striking a power pose before kicking some ass.

The same thing happens when Gary's about to hunt some demons — except he sings while it's happening.

🎵 Through the distant night/ I become myself/ But a better version/ Of myself/ I'm the best! 🎵 - Gary's transformation song

In episode 14, Gary travels to Japan for a conference of rookie demon hunters. Together, they build a robot with their weapons in a sequence reminiscent of the Megazord transformation scenes from Power Rangers.

Grundleman

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman… According to the urban legend from the 1992 horror movie Candyman, saying that name five times in a mirror will summon a hook wielding murderer.

GAHD has its own mirror monster in episode 2, but he goes by a much less cooler name — Grundleman. He's got hooks for hands and his awful puns are worse than his stabs. A group of teenagers summon Grundleman at a slumber party by saying his name 25 times in a mirror. He murders most of them.

Gary comes up with a plan to stop Grundleman by summoning Bloody Mary, an old school mirror demon with some history with Gary.

Fleshler '99

Episode 4 - Fleshler '99 begins with Gary reminiscing about the year 1999: swing dancing was in style, cyberpunk movies were all the rage and his girlfriend Janine was still alive. In a flashback, Gary and Janine leave the theatre after seeing "Code R" — a half-assed Matrix ripoff.

The Matrix wasn't the only late 90's movie that inspired the episode — the 1998 vampire killer Blade also gets a nod during the nightclub scene. "The party scene was supposed to be like the Blade blood rave except with bits of flesh sprinkling down instead of blood, but we lost that for some reason," writes Mark.

In a dance scene inspired by the mid-90's movie Swingers, Janine and Gary run into some demons while swing dancing at a club. This is one of the few times in the series that we get a glimpse of Gary in his demon-hunting prime — he gleefully kills monsters while this song plays in the background:

End credits

In the series finale, the end credits song parodies Neon Genesis Evangelion. The anime's end credits fade in to dulcet variations of the classic song "Fly Me to the Moon."

In the end credits for the final episode of GAHD, you can hear Mark Little wailing the lyrics (most likely improvised) in the same style as his magical sword rotates in the foreground.

🎵 Any time you're feelin'/ Afraid of demons/ Gary will be there/ To save the day! 🎵 - Gary's end credits song

Improvised dialogue

In behind the scenes footage of the animated series, Mark Little reveals that GAHD's dialogue was a mix of scripting and improvisation. The stand-up comedian has been a student of improv since high school when he performed with the Canadian Improv Games organization.

"Every show I do, I try to play with pace of dialogue, overlapping it as much as possible and burying punchlines a bit," writes Mark. "I learned a lot about it from watching Armando Iannucci's shows."

His off-the-cuff style bleeds into work in his other projects such as Cavendish and his role as Simon Hunt in Mr. D.

"The source of my love for this style of dialogue probably comes from early Spielberg (Jaws, ET, Poltergeist,Goonies), plus Fred Dekker and Shane Black. Monster Squad was my favourite movie as a kid and the writing in it is so fast, so energetic, with so much overlap, it's wild."