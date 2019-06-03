Week of June 3: NHL, Blackstone, and the human body

MONDAY & THURSDAY

The Blues were punished at home in a 7-2 loss in Game 3, with Boston taking a 2-1 series lead. The Stanley Cup Final continues tonight in St. Louis at 8pm on CBC. The Blues are looking to win one at home and even up the series. Game 5 returns to Boston on Thursday, with the puck dropping at 8pm.

TUESDAY

Starting at 7pm, Jonny Harris takes you on a tour of small-town Canada with 4 back-to-back episodes of Still Standing. Season 5 is coming this fall to CBC, and Season 6 is currently in production, so there's a lot more Canada coming your way!

Stream Still Standing now on CBC Gem

WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY

On Wednesday, The Nature of Things takes a look at the human body in a double-episode offering. Body Language Decoded looks at how we, as humans, can often say more with our bodies than with our words. And in Champions vs Legends, modern day athletes are put to the test as they compete against the times of legendary athletes, all while wearing vintage gear.

On Friday, it's all about doctors in three episodes about fighting addiction (Wasted), the secrets of sleep (While You Were Sleeping), and a veterinarian helping Africa's endangered mountain gorillas (Gorilla Doctors).

UP LATE?

The first season of Blackstone is airing in double-episodes all week (starting at either 12:30am or 1:00am). This 2010 series follows the Blackstone First Nation and opens with the reserve struggling with the disintegration of the community by its own hands.