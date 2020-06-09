Watch Mariah Carey sing with the cast of Schitt's Creek
The video is part of YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual commencement.
As part of YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual commencement, the cast of Schitt's Creek sang the Mariah Carey hit "Hero," which the singer herself joined in on!
Watch the video below, and stream Schitt's Creek anytime on CBC Gem!
we wanted to honour this year's teachers with a rendition of 'Hero' and then to our great surprise and delight, <a href="https://twitter.com/MariahCarey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MariahCarey</a> popped in to help out... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearClassof2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DearClassof2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/gnnFXNGB5c">pic.twitter.com/gnnFXNGB5c</a>—@SchittsCreek