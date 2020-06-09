Skip to Main Content
Watch Mariah Carey sing with the cast of Schitt's Creek
Television

The video is part of YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual commencement.
CBC Television ·

As part of YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual commencement, the cast of Schitt's Creek sang the Mariah Carey hit "Hero," which the singer herself joined in on! 

Watch the video below, and stream Schitt's Creek anytime on CBC Gem!

