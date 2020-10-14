VIDEO: Indigenous Talent and Voices

Indigenous Voices & Talents 4:38 Indigenous storytellers, from the actors and showrunners to the editors and the camera crew, come together to create Trickster. 4:38

"Being able to populate that set with Indigenous faces, from in front of the camera and behind the camera; that was a huge accomplishment and a real source of pride for me in this process." - Michelle Latimer, co-creator of Trickster.

Director/producer: J.J. Neepin

Camera: Martin Brown

Editor: Will Mitchell

