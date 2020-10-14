VIDEO: Indigenous Talent and Voices
Indigenous storytellers, from the actors and showrunners to the editors and the camera crew, come together to create Trickster.
"Being able to populate that set with Indigenous faces, from in front of the camera and behind the camera; that was a huge accomplishment and a real source of pride for me in this process." - Michelle Latimer, co-creator of Trickster.
Director/producer: J.J. Neepin
Camera: Martin Brown
Editor: Will Mitchell
