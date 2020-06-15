The critically acclaimed comedy series, Mohawk GIrls, makes its way to CBC Gem

(© Rezolution Pictures )

CBC Comedy Tuesday is introducing a new show to the line-up: Mohawk Girls. The critically acclaimed series is about life on the Mohawk reserve of Kahnawake in Quebec, from the point of view of four modern young women.

Central to this quad is Bailey, played by Jennifer Pudavick (Workin' Moms), who is just trying to fulfill family expectations and find a good Mohawk husband that is not related to her. She soon befriends Anna (Maika Harper), a newcomer to the rez who brings with her many big city ideals that are just not welcomed in Kahnawake.

From the creative mind and life of Tracey Deer, Mohawk Girls brings a sexy, though often messy, look at what being true to yourself and your family really means.

Here are five facts about Mohawk Girls that will get you bingeing the show in no time.

The dramedy is based on Tracey Deer's 2005 documentary of the same name. The film follows three young women on the Mohawk reserve of Kahnawake in Quebec where Deer grew up. She received the Best Documentary prize at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival. Tracey Deer met future leads Brittany LeBorgne (Zoe) and Heather White (Caitlin) when she was 17 years old. They worked together as camp counsellors where Deer told them that one day she would create a TV show for them to star in.



Tracey Deer has described this series as "Sex and the City for the Native set." In the pilot, the part of Bailey was originally played by Kaniehti:io Horn who is half Mohawk. By the time shooting began on the first seven episodes, she was replaced by Jennifer Pudavick, a Métis actress from Winnipeg.



Reasons for Horn's departure were credited to the long development process. The pilot was shot in 2010 but the show was not greenlit until 2012 and it did not air until 2014.

Deer's story that reflected her own upbringing as well as many other Mohawk women has taken quite the journey. And it's found its way on CBC Gem.

