The creation of Utopia Falls with R.T. Thorne
R.T. Thorne explains the inspiration behind Utopia Falls and how the all-star team came together to create this love letter to hip hop by including sci-fi, music, dance, and diversity.
As part of our Creators series, R.T. Thorne sat down with us to explain the inspiration behind the creation of Utopia Falls. From growing up with a love for hip-hop and sci-fi, to making magic with collaborators Joe Mallozzi, Boi-1nda, Tanisha Scott, and Snoop Dogg.
You can watch season one of Utopia Falls, for free, on CBC Gem!