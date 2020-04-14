Skip to Main Content
The creation of Utopia Falls with R.T. Thorne
R.T. Thorne explains the inspiration behind Utopia Falls and how the all-star team came together to create this love letter to hip hop by including sci-fi, music, dance, and diversity.
As part of our Creators series, R.T. Thorne sat down with us to explain the inspiration behind the creation of Utopia Falls. From growing up with a love for hip-hop and sci-fi, to making magic with collaborators Joe Mallozzi, Boi-1nda, Tanisha Scott, and Snoop Dogg. 

You can watch season one of Utopia Falls, for free, on CBC Gem!

R.T. Thorne tells us what inspired him to create Utopia Falls and how the all-star team came together. 4:01

