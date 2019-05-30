TBT: When the Vancouver Aquarium starred in Danger Bay

In the fall of 1985, Danger Bay debuted on CBC. Our hero, Dr. Grant Roberts, a veterinarian and Curator of Marine Mammals at the Vancouver Aquarium, would, along with his children, find themselves and their marine companions in weekly, half-hour, tenuous situations.

Originally positioned as a family show, and aimed at an older teen market, Danger Bay found popularity among a much wider audience. Vancouver was a main character, and much of the show focused on the Vancouver Aquarium and the beautiful landscape of British Columbia.

With topics such as environmental pollution, wildlife endangerment, and forest preservation the show introduced kids to ways in which they could make a positive difference. Empathy toward animals and your environment was a key message of Danger Bay.

Beyond the solid main cast, Danger Bay managed to pull in a slew of top guest stars at the time, and young actors who would later hit it big, such as: James Doohan (Scotty in Star Trek), Gordon Pinsent (Due South, Wind at my Back, The Red Green Show), Moira Walley-Beckett (who went on to write Breaking Bad and Anne With an E), Tom Skerritt (Alien, Top Gun, Picket Fences), Jason Priestly (Beverly Hills 90210, Call Me Fitz), Emily Perkins (the 1990s It, Ginger Snaps), and Mia Kirshner (24, The L Word, The Vampire Diaries, Star Trek: Discovery).

DONNELLY RHODES

If you were born in the last 60 years, chances are you've seen Donnelly Rhodes in something. Mission Impossible in the late 60s/early 70s. He was in Soap, Hill Street Blues, Double Trouble, and Danger Bay in the 1980s. And as a character actor, Rhodes was all over television in the 1990s, with guest spots in shows such as Street Legal, Murder She Wrote, The X-Files, The Outer Limits, and Milennium. He had a long run on Da Vinci's Inquest into the early 2000s too, before joining the crew of the rebooted Battlestar Galactica.

OCEAN HELLMAN

Ocean Hellman starred as Nicole Roberts, and was nominated for a Gemini Award for the role. After Danger Bay, Hellman appeared in a variety of guest roles in series shot around Vancouver (21 Jump Street, Neon Rider, Milennium). In order to shed the "wholesome girl" image of Nicole, Hellman took on the role of Alexa, a terminally ill woman and love interest of the immortal Methos, in the television series Highlander. While only in one episode, the character made an impact all season.

CHRISTOPHER CRABB

Christopher Crabb started acting early, and was doing commercials and films at the age of eight. His first big break was in An American Christmas Carol, acting opposite Henry Winkler. He took on the role of Jonah Roberts in 1985, and filmed 122 episodes of Danger Bay. Since then, Crabb has acted in a variety of movies and television including Life Goes On, The Pretender, and The Letter Red.

SUSAN WALDEN

Susan Walden got her start on the long-running soap The Young and the Restless. Walden had guest roles on Three's Company, The Dukes of Hazzard, T.J. Hooker, and Hill Street Blues before heading north to Canada. In season 2 of Danger Bay, Walden joined the cast as seaplane pilot J.L. Duval and stayed for the remainder of the run. She played several roles on Matlock before making her last appearance on the 2001 series Titus.

HAGAN BEGGS

While he may be best known for his role on Danger Bay as Dr. George Dunbar, the Vancouver Aquarium Director, Hagan Beggs has had roles in several popular series. He played Lt. Hansen in the first season of Star Trek, as well as appearing in The Six Million Dollar Man, Airwolf, and The Odyssey. Beggs also had a recurring role as Liam Gleeson in Bordertown.

MICHELLE B. CHAN

Although she's no longer acting, Michelle B. Chan made a splash in her short run on television. For the first two seasons of Danger Bay, she played Dr. Donna Chen, a marine biologist and lab assistant to Dr. Grant Roberts. Around the same time, Chan was playing a recurring character, Nancy Kim, on Hotel. After Danger Bay, Chan was on MacGyver as Mei Jan, impersonating Angus MacGyver's deceased foster daughter Sue Ling.

REACHING ALL CANADIANS

Danger Bay, while very much set in British Columbia, made a big impact in the 1980s on kids all across Canada. Look no further than Nova Scotian rapper Classified's homage to the show:

BEYOND DANGER BAY

If you're looking for a modern equivalent to Danger Bay, check out Northern Rescue. Following the death of his wife, John West (William Baldwin) moves his three kids (Amalia Williamson, Spencer MacPherson, and Taylor Thorne) back to his home town to be closer to the kid's aunt (Kathleen Robertson) and take command of the local search and rescue.

And they live in an old aquarium. With a penguin named Tux!