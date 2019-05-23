TBT: When Rocket Robin Hood ruled outer space
Travelling back in time and space...
50 years ago, in 1969, Rocket Robin Hood ended its 3-year run on CBC. The quirky animated series saw Robin and his band of Merry Men protecting New Sherwood Forest Asteroid from the nefarious plots of Prince John and the Sheriff of N.O.T.T. in the "astonishing year 3000."
Still with us? Good! Because this series has some serious pedigree.
Al Guest - Producer
Starting out as a writer and fine artist, Al Guest established an animation and live action studio with long time partner Jean Mathieson that produced, along with Rocket Robin Hood, cult classics The Toothbrush Family and The Hilarious House of Frightenstein. The production not only hired Canadian animators, but also took advantage of the large pool of voice talent at CBC.
And the Director's Guild of Canada? Guest helped create that.
Jean Mathieson - Animator
A true trailblazer in Canadian animation, Jean is referred to as Canada's first independent female animator. After working on Rocket Robin Hood, Jean moved to CBC to produce animation for Wayne and Shuster, and Lorne Michaels. Oh, and she also did a brief stint at the National Research Council, using their mainframe to develop early CG animation. No big deal.
Len Birman - Voice of Rocket Robin Hood
Len was big in the Canadian theatre scene, and when CBC began broadcasting plays on television he made the leap. Birman appeared in numerous shows for CBC during a two-decade run. Since then, Birman has instructed and coached acting students and professionals, as well as serving as a guest lecturer/instructor at multiple institutions including the National Theatre School of Canada.
Bernard Cowan - Narrator
In the 1960s and 70s, Rocket Robin Hood wasn't the only place you'd hear Bernard Cowan's smooth voice. For the CBC, he was an announcer on series such as Front Page Challenge and Wayne and Shuster. And for the kids, he'd be recounting the latest animated troubles of their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.
Paul Kligman - Voice of Friar Tuck
Kligman was a regular on Wayne and Shuster since their early broadcasts. But he might be best known for the series of characters he voiced during the 1960s: J. Jonah Jameson from Spider-Man; General Thunderbolt Ross and Red Skull from Hulk and The Marvel Super Heroes; and Donner / Comet the Coach in the stop-motion classic Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Chris Wiggins - Voice of Will Scarlet
If you want to talk about prolific careers, look no further than Wiggins. While he made over 1,200 appearances in various CBC Radio series, you may know him from some of his iconic roles. In the 1960s, Wiggins voiced Thor (and Dr. Ronald Blake) in The Marvel Super Heroes series as well as Mysterio in Spider-Man. In the late 1970s, he was the voice of Dante, a know-it-all computer 700 years in the future that travelled with Johnny Chase, Secret Agent of Space -- a series created by Air Farce's Don Ferguson. In the 1980s, you could hear him as Babar's royal counsel, Cornelius, as well as the villain No Heart in the Care Bears franchise. Too long ago for you? Okay, he also narrated and voiced Mr. Baxter in Sailor Moon!