Stay Stylish: Spring looks inspired by your favourite CBC comedies

Looking for some styling inspiration that you can sport while working from home or while dancing to a cardio workout? The trendy folks from Schitt's Creek , Kim's Convenience and Baroness von Sketch Show could inspire you to look and feel your best!

We've enlisted fashion editor and stylist Truc Nguyen to give us some insight on trends that were a hit on the runway during Spring Fashion Week 2020 -- and how you can get the look yourself, with an eye to your favourite character's style.

1. "Work from home" looks:

Power through that business video conference looking as sharp as you do in the boardroom.

"From retro-inspired styles to more avant-garde looks, expect to see polka-dots everywhere. The look was on the runway at Sacai, Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Dries Van Noten, Maison Margiela and several other collections," says Truc.

The evergreen polka-dot pattern suits everyone and is a classic that can never go wrong. Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) in Schitt's Creek sports the polka-dot look with suave in her pyjamas.

Truc shares that tailored vests made waves on the runway during Spring Fashion Week 2020. "Worn as part of a three-piece suit or solo (with matching trousers or even jeans), vests of all shapes and fits are suddenly cool again in womenswear. This trend hit the runway at Saint Laurent, Rag & Bone and Gucci."

Moira Rose’s pyjamas combined with a vest in Schitt's Creek, make a classy statement. (CBC)

Another trend that was spotted on the runway was a lot of colour. "Many designers embraced bright neon colours, particularly orange, for Spring/Summer 2020. Others stuck with saturated but more muted hues," adds Truc.

Shannon (Nicole Power) from Kim's Convenience wears the brightest colours with confidence. Just like her, add some freshness with a dash of hues to that boring video call frame.

Shannon from Kim’s Convenience has a colourful professional wardrobe (CBC)

If you aren't enthusiastic about bright colours, subtle shades are a win too! "The pastel suit (and sweatsuit!) is another big trend for spring", shares Truc.

Alexis Rose sports fresh floral looks on Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Additionally, menswear isn't taking a back seat when it comes to being experimental.

Truc advises, "Forget playing it safe — menswear is more fun than ever. Loud floral prints and abstract, graphic patterns dominated the runways at labels like Marni, Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Versace."

David Rose's wardrobe in Schitt's Creek showcases fun abstract prints and colours. (CBC)

Hop out of your comfort zone and make a statement just like Schitt's Creek's David Rose (Dan Levy).

David Rose (Dan Levy) in Schitt's Creek (CBC)

2. "Fit and fab" looks:

Stretch those muscles in style as you lunge to that samba beat!

Meredith MacNeill makes a peaceful statement in her colourful and comfy yoga pants in Baroness von Sketch Show (© 2014 Jackie Brown)

Keeping in sync with the fresh colours trend from Spring Fashion Week 2020, Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) from Schitt's Creek wins our hearts in a floral tracksuit.

3. A "Kiss the cook" look:

Don the coolest apron while you try out different recipes in your kitchen. Let the hues of your apron compliment the vibrant colours of the food that's being prepped. (And most importantly, don't forget to fold in the cheese!)

David Rose's floral apron is a win in the kitchen. (CBC )

If you've liked what you've seen, we've got plenty of more trendy looks for you to choose from Schitt's Creek , Kim's Convenience and Baroness von Sketch Show on CBC Gem.

Stay happy. Stay stylish!