Smoke and the surreal: Inside one of Coroner's most explosive and pivotal moments

Smoke, flashes of flame and a desperate mother combine in a thrilling and suspenseful scene on CBC's Coroner. This is just a taste of the opening sequence of the first episode of season two, and is key to understanding the storyline arc that drives Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) for the following eight episodes.

To better underscore the importance and impact of this scene, Coroner executive producer Adrienne Mitchell shares her insights.

Setting the stage

"The scene starts out with Jenny Cooper driving through city neighbourhoods, intercut with her son's birthday," says Mitchell.

"She is driving to a building that is on fire where she examines the dead, and the sequence of scenes climaxes with her tackling a woman to the ground — who we later find out is the main protagonist of the serialized case story that spans the eight episodes.

"The woman who Jenny prevents from running into the building is Kelly Hart, a mother whose baby mysteriously disappeared during the fire. Kelly is a key new character for season two, and will challenge Jenny and threaten Jenny's relationship with her family. This woman also holds the key to the mystery of how a child disappeared.

"In this scene, metaphorically speaking, Jenny is moving in and out of swirls of smoke from the fire, which is intended to convey how throughout the season she will be moving in and out of healing from her past trauma.

"She'll have moments of clarity in the season but she will also descend into the disorienting fog of her psyche, much like she descends into the disorienting smoke of the fire. As she works out how to heal from her past trauma, the images of the fire are echoed through the season as a Jenny mindscape. The images are echoed and incorporated in other scenes and become a portal for elements and clues that help her solve the serialized case of the season — the disappearance of the child."

Inspiration for the scene

"Our showrunner, Morwyn Brebner, was inspired by one of the Jenny Cooper novels written by Welsh author M.R. Hall. One of the novels opens on a massive fire that created havoc in a family's life. Morwyn used this as a jumping off point but wanted to set the fire in a low-rise, poorly run apartment building. We knew that this was a key scene to open the season with.

"From a story standpoint, it was establishing Jenny's frame of mind for season two, and introducing a key character that was going to enter Jenny's professional and personal life in a dangerous way.

"Technically speaking, this was a key scene as it was going to require months of work to bring to life in an authentic way. It was unlike anything we had ever previously done on Coroner.

Executing the scene

"This was a very complicated progression of scenes to execute. We had to coordinate background actors, who had to look panicked, disoriented and running from the fire (or toward the fire to get family), with others who had to act as firefighters and police trying to create order.

"At the same time, we had three huge smoke machine operators following Jenny as she moved through all the debris and people to get to the front of the building where she had a few bodies to examine.

"I wanted to shoot it as though it felt like it was happening in real time and with a real continuous flow, and I wanted to be sparing in the edits so we were really rooted in her perspective. All this took months to prepare and on the day about three hours of rehearsal — the choreography was very tricky. But it all turned out beautifully in the end and I am very proud of the sequence.

"It was important that the sequence of scenes had a surreal dimension. I wanted it to feel like her interior mindscape at the same time I wanted to convey this is really happening so it all had to be very authentic and read as tragically as an event like this would be.

"I wanted both these elements to be achieved as they are the heartbeat of the metaphoric and narrative landscape of season two."