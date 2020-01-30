Sex according to the Baroness von Sketch Show

Sex education just got serious as the Baronesses show us how it's supposed to be done! It's not all fun and games after all. Check out these sketches to enlighten yourself about the "act of love." And don't forget, you can watch every episode of the Baroness von Sketch Show streaming now on CBC Gem.

Where'd you learn that?

Not every position could be an ideal place to be in! Start from the basics before shooting for the stars.

Awkward Role Play

Let's roll with the fact that variety isn't always the spice of life!

The Ted

Any takers for the not so mainstream Ted?

Awkward Park

Sometimes, recreation at R-rated levels could be a passing visual during your evening stroll.