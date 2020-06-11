Role Call: Sandra Oh's best performances

(Courtesy of Mongrel Media, Colin Bentley)

Whether she's sporting a CBC t-shirt on Saturday Night Live or wearing a The Nature of Things shirt on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Sandra Oh's love for her Canadian roots is clear as she continues to gain international acclaim.

With a wide range of roles spanning television series to acclaimed films over the years, Oh's collaborations with director Mina Shum have always centred on family dynamics and Asian traditions. In Meditation Park, which can be streamed for free on CBC Gem as part of our #FilmGem highlights, Cheng Pei-Pei stars as a woman in her 60s who tries to pave her own path after finding out her husband of 39 years has been cheating on her. Sandra Oh plays her supportive daughter who tries to help her on this newfound journey. This marks Oh's third time working with director Mina Shum — 23 years after their first collaboration, Double Happiness.

Let's break down some of Sandra's biggest roles to date; a tasking feat for such a robust career.

Double Happiness (1994)

Sandra Oh's career took flight after her feature film debut in Mina Shum's Double Happiness. Oh plays Jade Li, a 20-something aspiring actor who goes against family traditions and expectations while breaking through Asian stereotypes in the film industry. This breakthrough role garnered Oh her very first Genie Award and paved the way for a prosperous acting career. Last Night (1998)

Two years before the much-hyped Y2K, Don McKellar wrote, directed and starred in this apocalyptic film about the end of the world with Sandra Oh and Callum Keith Rennie, who also appeared in Double Happiness with Oh. Sandra was blessed with her second Genie Award for her role as a woman desperately looking for her husband on the night before the world ends. Sideways (2004)

Sandra Oh joins Paul Giamatti, Virginia Madsen, and Thomas Haden Church in this wine-trekking film from Alexander Payne. Oh plays a single mom who provides a romantic distraction for Church's character, a man reluctantly heading down the aisle in a matter of days. Oh has said this film is among her favourite roles. Grey's Anatomy (2005)

Sandra made mainstream waves when she landed the role of fan-favourite Cristina Yang on the hit ABC series Grey's Anatomy. Her character went from being a surgical intern to a cardiothoracic surgical fellow over her 10 years on the show. She won a Golden Globe in 2005 for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award but never quite clinched it. Killing Eve (2018)

Once again, Oh has struck television gold, this time as the central character on the BBC America series, Killing Eve. Sandra stars as an MI6 agent playing a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse with a skilled assassin (Jodie Comer). With three seasons under her belt, and at least one more on its way, Oh keeps on collecting accolades with a Golden Globe win and Primetime Emmy nominations.

From Double Happiness to Meditation Park, Sandra Oh has evolved so much, with both the roles she picks and how she represents Asian-Canadians, both on home soil and abroad.

Both films are available to stream on CBC Gem.