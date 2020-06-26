Remember this? Inside the Heartland wedding celebration
To celebrate a momentous occasion, CBC threw Heartland a massive bash in Toronto, giving fans the chance to get a photo with the cast of Heartland
Welcome to July Heartlanders! We're officially in summer now!
And if you haven't been around for a while, yes, there will be a season 14 of Heartland on CBC.
I hope you don't mind, but I thought we could take a walk down memory lane again today, this time turning to the time when the entire cast of the show went to Toronto to hold a massive celebration of Amy & Ty's wedding. How time flies huh? Here's a video recap of the event in case you've never seen this one before!
And as always, watch the show anytime in Canada now on CBC Gem!
Until next time!
Comments
