Remember this? Inside the Heartland wedding celebration

Welcome to July Heartlanders! We're officially in summer now!

And if you haven't been around for a while, yes, there will be a season 14 of Heartland on CBC.

I hope you don't mind, but I thought we could take a walk down memory lane again today, this time turning to the time when the entire cast of the show went to Toronto to hold a massive celebration of Amy & Ty's wedding. How time flies huh? Here's a video recap of the event in case you've never seen this one before!

And as always, watch the show anytime in Canada now on CBC Gem!

Until next time!