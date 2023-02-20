Meet the 'Wheelie Peeps,' a group of Edmonton friends who navigate their lives in wheelchairs

Watch Push Friday, February 24 at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.

New CBC docuseries Push takes audiences into the inner world of the 'Wheelie Peeps,' an unlikely group of friends bonded by their shared experience of navigating life on wheels. They are former exotic dancers, mothers, concert pianists, self-proclaimed rednecks and more. Whether it's growing a family, fighting social stigma or jumping back into the dating pool, this determined group of friends is working together to prove that even though their mobility may be limited, their lives and dreams are most certainly not.

"This show is what I needed when I was first paralyzed," said lead cast member Benveet 'Bean' Gill. "To see that having a disability doesn't define you. We're regular people, striving like everyone else to live our kickass lives to the fullest. But Push is not simply a show about our lives. It's about really seeing and hearing us as people, just as we are."

Meet the Wheelies

On Push you'll meet entrepreneur Benveet 'Bean' Gill, 'mother hen' of the Wheelie Peeps; foul-mouthed and former bad boy Brian McPherson and his partner Victoria Berezovich; 'quad Mom' Natasha Urkow; spunky and spirited Aleem Jaffer; concert pianist and adventure-seeker Riccardo Baldini; and teacher and YouTuber Brittney Neunzig.

How to watch

On CBC TV

Watch on CBC on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. (NT) starting February 24.

On CBC Gem

Watch on CBC Gem starting February 24. Download the CBC Gem app from Apple's App Store or Google Play, or watch in your browser.