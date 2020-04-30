Love Schitt's Creek? Here's why you'll fall in love with Kim's Convenience

(Schitt's Creek, CBC)

With Schitt's Creek's final season wrapped, a lot of fans might be looking for their next binge. Well, we have an obvious candidate for you.

Allow us to introduce Kim's Convenience — an uplifting family comedy with a wonderful ensemble cast boasting a fandom around the world that proudly calls themselves "Kimbits". It's earned numerous awards including the Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy. But accolades and global recognition alone shouldn't be what sways the die-hard Schitt's fan. Let's take a look at why people love Schitt's so much and why you'll fall in love with Kim's Convenience.

(Kim's Convenience, CBC )

It's a show about family

Schitt's Creek has always been about family. The Roses may be very disconnected when they are first introduced to their new home but they soon learn that when they are stripped of their glamorous life, all they have is family to help rebuild it.

Kim's Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Mr. Kim (Appa) who, much like Johnny Rose, is a business owner who is just trying to build something for his family. He and his wife (played by Jean Yoon) are the power couple behind the counter at Kim's Convenience, who continue to navigate raising their two 20-something year old children, Jung and Janet (Simu Liu and Andrea Bang).

Speaking of siblings, David and Alexis Rose may have clashed over the years, from fighting over who gets murdered first to Alexis wearing a white gown as she walked David down the aisle, but they had a brother and sister dynamic where love and support always prevailed.



Jung and Janet's sibling rivalry is of the teasing variety with a side of envy at times, but there's a reason why Jung has his little sister down as his emergency contact.

It's a show about community

In the final episode of Schitt's Creek, Johnny thanks everyone for "helping to save his family over the past few years" as they gather fittingly in the town hall in preparation for David and Patrick's wedding.

Being the proprietors of a convenience store in the heart of Toronto makes Mr. and Mrs. Kim staples in their community as they see a slew of the neighbourhood's residents parade through their store.





It's a show about acceptance and tolerance

If you think that there is far too much cynicism these days, then shows like Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience are a breath of fresh air. They are two comedies that promote acceptance and tolerance in a positive manner.

In Schitt's Creek, nothing displayed that more than watching Patrick hesitantly come out to his parents and be welcomed with opened arms.



And though we might brace ourselves for Appa's line of questioning about trans people and drag queens, his curiosity comes from a place of wanting to better understand people. His questions, in turn, are answered with respect and patience.

It's damn funny

Sometimes we're just looking for something to make us laugh and Kim's Convenience is ready to serve! Both Schitt's and Kim's are unique in their brand of humour while boasting an ensemble cast with the onscreen chemistry of seasoned pros. Lee and Yoon can go toe-to-toe with Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara (SCTV alumni) any day. Bold statement, I know.

In addition to the leads, the series also peppers in a cast of quirky side characters; from Nicole Power's bubbly boss Shannon to Andrew Phung's fastidious yet loyal Kimchee. Rounding out the cast are Ben Beauchemin as the awkward yet supportive friend Gerald, Michael Musi as the nerdy but sensitive Terence, and Amanda Brugel whose Pastor Nina is a gentle soul with a bit of an edge.

You can now catch up on all four seasons of Kim's Convenience on CBC Gem. With seasons five and six on the horizon, it's never too late to become a Kimbit.