Comedian Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she will undergo surgery for lung cancer, and the American comedian's doctors are optimistic she "should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Griffin took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung, half of which will be removed.

"It's been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," she wrote. "Please stay up to date on your medical checkups."

Well wishers on Twitter include Jane Lynch, who wrote: "I'm beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health," and Ashley Nicole Black, who said: "Praying for you! So many folks got your back!"

Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photo shoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling then U.S. President Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, who had dementia, died in March 2020.