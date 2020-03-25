Heartland set tour with Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle

Hello Heartland fans and blog readers!

Allow me to ask... how are you doing? Are you getting enough fresh air during this period of self isolation. Are you washing your hands enough and trying not to touch your face? I know I am!

So this week, as has been the case, you've probably been wondering if there's going to be a new season of the show coming... and this week, I still have no news to share. I'm sorry, I wish I had more news for you, but I'm afraid I don't.

And as always, if you want to re-watch Heartland while you wait, every episode is available now on CBC Gem.

So this week, as I was looking for ideas for the blog, I came across this old Heartland video, where Amber and Graham give a tour of the Heartland studio in Alberta, where the series is shot. Some of you may have seen it before, and I bet some haven't -- so take a look, enjoy, and I'll check back in with you next week. Have a good one!