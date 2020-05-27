Family Feud Canada will be back this fall!

Hot off the virtual press! After a popular first season, Family Feud Canada will be returning to your screens four nights per week this fall with 104 all-new episodes. Hosted by Gerry Dee, of course. That's right, Season 2 of the popular game show is in the works and there is time to get in on it with your family!



The search for new families to join Gerry Dee on stage is on and you can apply today.

Need some ideas for your audition? We have you covered in our new Family Feud Canada inspiration round-up.

You can also Visit our FAQ page for some guidelines on how you and your team can safely create and submit a virtual application. Auditions for families who make it to the next round of casting will be held via Zoom with our producers and filming of Family Feud Canada will resume when it is safe again to do so, but in the meantime get your applications in!