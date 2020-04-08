Expectation vs. Reality: David and Patrick's wedding

We all have our hopes and dreams but sometimes circumstances have a way of throwing them out the window. We are of course referring to David and Patrick's wedding in the Schitt's Creek series finale… and nothing else.

The Weather

No one envisions their special day as a torrential downpour but we just got to roll with the punches.

The Venue

So much for an outdoor wedding! And we're all feeling the absence of that outdoor wood fired pizza oven.

The Officiant

"What kind of an adult man rides a penny-farthing?"

"He's a haikuist!"

Thanks to the rain, their officiant Fabien (not pictured) had to bail. Luckily, Pat Sajak's officiant was more than up to the task.

The Theme

A Black and White themed wedding should imply that no one wears all white, least of all an actual wedding dress. Especially if that person will be walking David down the aisle.

The Massage

Speaking of implications, perhaps Patrick should be more specific next time he leaves money for a stranger to "take very good care of" David.

The series finale is now available to stream on CBC Gem.