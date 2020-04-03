Dan Levy, Jessie Reyez and first responders: What're You At? With Tom Power

Hey Canada, What're You At?

Staying at home just got better.

Each Sunday, Tom Power welcomes you into his home for a virtual visit filled with uplifting interviews, musical performances and perspectives from Canadians across the country in these unprecedented times.

Power will check in virtually with Canadians on the front lines and from all walks of life — including artists and storytellers, musicians offering intimate performances from their homes and everyday heroes helping their families and communities.

Tonight I'm talking to first responders, artists, athletes and Canadians everywhere about how they're holding up during Covid-19. Playing games, going through home workouts, singing songs. Hope you can tune in. 8pm on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCTelevision?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCTelevision</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBC</a> Gem. <a href="https://t.co/D53XoXdl02">pic.twitter.com/D53XoXdl02</a> —@tompowercbc

What're You At? With Tom Power is chock-full of Power's homespun Newfoundland charm. "Back home in Newfoundland, when you see someone you ask, 'What're you at?' There is a debate on the spelling, but it generally means, 'How are you?' or 'How are you holding up?'" says Power.

Tonight's series premiere features many inspiring guests from across the country.

Dan Levy

Schitt's Creek showrunner, co-creator and star Dan Levy drops in to chat about the upcoming finale of the iconic comedy series.

However, video conferencing from home doesn't always go as planned. Levy gets some tech support from Power in this behind-the-scenes clip.

Jessie Reyez

JUNO award-winning singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez performs a virtual concert from her home. Reyez just released her debut studio album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, in late-March. Take a listen to her new track Coffin ft. Eminem.

First responders

Power chats with a panel of first responders working on the front lines. After the discussion, the frontline team plays a special version of Jam or Not a Jam? with Power.

Surprise guests

Stay tuned for more appearances from special guests throughout the show.

The series premiere airs Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. (8:30NT) on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.