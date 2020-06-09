'Anyone can be a hero': how Meditation Park puts a light on Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian experience

"The cat has caught a new fish."

Hong Kong-born, Vancouver-raised director Mina Shum first heard this simple Cantonese phrase from her mother. It was the summer of 2016, and the two were driving to the beach with Shum's children screaming in the back of the car, when her mom leaned over and whispered this secret to her.

Shum was confused, so her mother explained: it meant that a relative had taken on a new lover.

This piece of gossip is what inspired Shum to create the film Meditation Park , the heartwarming journey of self-discovery starring Sandra Oh, Don McKellar and Hong Kong superstars Cheng Pei-pei and Tzi Ma. Meditation Park follows Maria (Cheng), the matriarch of a Chinese-Canadian family who reveres her workaholic husband Bing for the sacrifices he has made for their family. When Maria begins to suspect that Bing is having an affair, she is forced to confront the harsh reality that her world may not be what it seemed.

West coast representation

Shum told the Vancouver Sun that from the moment she had thought of the character Maria, she knew that her backdrop had to be right outside her back door. The film was shot in 18 days in Shum's own east-Vancouver neighbourhood of Hastings–Sunrise, where she had lived for 23 years, 13 of those in the same house.

Since the movie was made about a block away from her home, it was in her world, and that's what made it so authentic. From the settings that all Vancouverites will recognize to the cultural nods, Meditation Park has classic East Vancouver on full display.

Maria's awakening includes stalking her husband around Chinatown by bicycle, and gradually finding independence through friendship with the cheery neighbourhood women, busy renting their garages out to Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) visitors, including a grumpy neighbour (McKellar). Drive through this area at the busy end of the summer, and you'll see women just like Anita (Lillian Lim), Su (Sharmaine Yeoh) and May (Alannah Ong) hustling to squeeze another car in their driveways.

"I see these women every day." said Shum to the Vancouver Sun. "I see what they are doing and how they are dressed, and I'm like, 'Rock on.' They give me a lot of courage because they don't care what people think. They have solidarity among themselves, and they just don't care."

Meditation Park lacks the cynical or bitter tone of most stories of infidelity.

The strong Chinese-Canadian roots at the core of Meditation Park are apparent as you soon realize that Maria doesn't deal with the devastating realization in the expected way of someone with privilege and independence would, i.e., "Couples therapy, call the girlfriends, and maybe divorce in the end," says Shum on CBC's The Filmmakers .

Maria doesn't have those choices. "Where would she even go to talk divorce? She doesn't speak English very well, doesn't drive, doesn't have her bank account. It was really important in the film to illustrate what it is to be powerless," says Shum.

Breaking free from traditional roles

The impact of infidelity in the lives of women who immigrated before liberation hit Hong Kong creates a huge shift, Shum told Vancouver Mag azine, and you see this in Maria.

This shift is a common theme in Shum's films, since she first directed Double Happiness, Sanda Oh's debut film.

"In my upbringing, the mantra is 'Listen to your father. Listen to your husband. Listen to your sons,' Shum says in Vancouver Magazine. "They were taught at a very young age that to serve, to be needed, is the most important thing. But they have put in their time and now, if they are alone, they are determined to do exactly what they want."

Shum has never followed these expectations, "It was informed by growing up as an immigrant child, and being told by my parents to act a certain way. There's a word in Chinese for feminine, and it's got a connotation of like 'correct feminine' [...] which is gentle, a little acquiescent, a little subservient. I think I was four when I was like, I'm not having any of that."

That's the power of characters like Maria, and telling stories of empowerment outside of the mainstream narrative.

"Anyone can be a hero," says Shum.