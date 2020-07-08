Anthony Anderson kicks off JFL special with a sexy love ballad to Canada

Black-ish star and executive producer Anthony Anderson hosted a night of comedy at the 2019 Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, or what he calls "the sexiest city in the sexiest country."

The six-time Emmy-nominated ABC sitcom Black-ish spotlights hard truths around race and wealth — often, coming from Anderson's personal perspective.

Black-ish is back for a seventh season later this year, and has spawned two spinoffs already in Grown-ish and Mixed-ish which Anderson produces.

He has starred in his own sitcom, All About the Andersons, as well as the Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. He recently started hosting his game show, To Tell the Truth, and can be caught in the newly released Netflix film Beats, in which he plays a high school security guard mentoring a student with dreams of becoming a musician.

Me and my Mama are back tomorrow night 10/9c! Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/totellthetruth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#totellthetruth</a> you won’t be disappointed! <a href="https://twitter.com/ABCNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABCNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/justakidfromcompton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#justakidfromcompton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mamadoris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mamadoris</a> <a href="https://t.co/8hrzsl2UxA">pic.twitter.com/8hrzsl2UxA</a> —@anthonyanderson

Making room in his busy schedule, he made his way to Montreal to host the live gala, which was a bit nerve-wracking.

"Reading lines off a script, off a page, you can always do over," Anderson says in an interview with Exclaim! .

"Any time you're doing a live performance, you're flying by the seat of your pants and there are no do-overs. If it drops, it drops. You just have to be able to be quick on your toes, to be able to pick it up and keep it moving along."

This isn't too hard for Anderson. Comedy is something that comes second nature to him since his childhood.

"My mother, my father, my brother and sister, we were just a funny family," he told Exclaim!.

In this JFL standup show he opens the night with style by singing a ballad to a "special lady": Canada. He also brings in something personal — his experience with type 2 diabetes. He jokes about his friend's reactions to his weight loss after changing to a plant-based diet.

Anderson has been an advocate for diabetes awareness for years. In late 2015, he joined an American Diabetes Association "Step Out to Stop Diabetes" walk in Los Angeles, and he's incorporated his story into his character on Black-ish.

Just like Dre, my character on <a href="https://twitter.com/blackishabc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blackishabc</a>, I live with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/type2diabetes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#type2diabetes</a>. I got real about managing my disease and teamed up with <a href="https://twitter.com/novonordiskus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovoNordiskUS</a> to encourage others to do the same. Find <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T2D?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T2D</a> support: <a href="https://t.co/eQcaO6mm5H">https://t.co/eQcaO6mm5H</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovoAmbassador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovoAmbassador</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetRealAboutDiabetes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetRealAboutDiabetes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blackish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blackish</a> <a href="https://t.co/22pDcNVMCD">pic.twitter.com/22pDcNVMCD</a> —@anthonyanderson