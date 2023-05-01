Actor Ravi Patel on life's biggest questions, Chef Jackie Kai Ellis visits chop suey restos and more

Welcome to May, Asian Heritage Month! This year, CBC Gem has a collection of new films and series that highlight Asian excellence.

From a railway trip across western Canada to visit Chinese-Canadian food joints, to former Bond girl Tsai Chin's hilarious takedown of New York's Chinese mafia, to a look at a clandestine secret language invented and used by generations of Chinese women, visit CBC Gem to watch these films — and many more.

Hidden Letters

Hidden Letters is an Oscar-shortlisted documentary that follows two millennial Chinese women connected by their fascination with Nushu, a clandestine language invented by women to communicate with each other.

Women in China were historically forced into oppressive marriages and forbidden from reading or writing for thousands of years, leading them to share messages in secret as a support system of sisterhood.

Divorced museum guide Xin Hu, a certified Nushu inheritor, aborted her female child to please her husband, who wanted a son. Musician Simu Wu's fiancé says she'll need to drop her interest in Nushu to devote more of her time to supporting his family.

A beautifully personal story told by Emmy Award-winning producer Violet Du Feng, Hidden Letters shows that, in many parts of China, women's rights have far to go.

Lucky Grandma

Lucky Grandma is a comedy-drama that turns into an unexpectedly fun action thriller. Former Bond girl Tsai Chin plays a chain-smoking, grumpy, newly-widowed 80-year-old grandma who finds herself unable to keep her cherished Chinatown apartment. When a fortune teller informs her that her luck will shift for the better on October 28, she heads to Foxwoods Casino in Atlantic City on a pensioners' coach trip, determined to turn her sparse nest egg into a giant pile of money.

She gets the money — although not at the casino — and attracts the attention of the Chinese mafia. Hilarity ensues when she hires a discount bodyguard from a rival gang (played by Taiwanese basketball pro Hsiao-Yuan Ha) and is plunged into the middle of a triad war. Using her badass wit and bargaining skills, she must find a way out of trouble.

House Special

This five-part docuseries is a nostalgic journey into small-town Chinese-Canadian food joints.

Chef and bestselling author Jackie Kai Ellis rides the rails through B.C. and Alberta to sample dishes at railway chop suey restaurants and meet the families of tenacious immigrants who helped build this country. The dishes they serve are uniquely Canadian because newcomers had to substitute ingredients with what was locally available and tailor their dishes to the tastes of the local community. One such creation is ginger beef, which uses a protein plentiful in Alberta but rare back home. Over dishes of steaming sweet-and-sour pork, she interviews restaurant owners who are proud to cook what they love.

Filmed by award-winning filmmakers Ryan Mah and Danny Berish, who also made the CBC Short Doc Nude to Me and travel series Red Chef Revival, House Special shows how Chinese Canadians use food to create community and a sense of home.

Tenzin

The feature film Tenzin is a portrait of a young Tibetan man living in Toronto whose older brother set himself on fire to protest the treatment of Tibetans living under Chinese occupation.

With one foot in North American youth culture and the other in the devoted community of exiled Tibetans, Tenzin's misery over his brother's death is at odds with the community's acceptance of it.

Filmed in Parkdale, Etobicoke and Scarborough using mostly first-time actors, Tenzin is the first-ever Tibetan-Canadian film production.

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Actor and humanitarian Ravi Patel travels around the world to investigate societal norms in search of answers to some of life's most pressing questions.

In one episode, he and his wife Mahaley travel to Japan to explore parenting and watch as kids practice strap-hanging on play subway trains and make their own lunches. He also attends a dads' class that hilariously attempts to debunk the gender roles in raising a family.

In South Korea, he looks at work-life balance. With his good friend Matt, Ravi explores the country's long history of workaholism and learns about some coping mechanisms that are in place to combat the high-stress culture, including eating spicy food and visiting death cafés.

This four-part documentary series from HBO Max also looks at retirement in Mexico and immigration in Denmark. Fun and insightful, it's a fresh look at adulting in the millennial age.