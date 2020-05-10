Athlete moms and the fight for funding

Beginning in spring 2019, CBC Sports contacted more than 20 Canadian sports federations for comment on maternity funding for athletes. Six of them described having carding policies based on Sport Canada’s model. The remainder declined comment.

The CEO of Swimming Canada says what matters most is having good protocols for helping women return to competition after having a baby. Ahmed El-AwadiIn says no athletes have become pregnant during his eight-year tenure, but anyone who does would continue to be funded, and their medical team would be involved to determine how long that athlete could train while pregnant.

Carding for national athletes ranges between $1,060 and $1,765 per month. Other factors - such as moving from development to senior carding, or being in the NCAA, or reaching a Top 5 world ranking - can alter the allowance, but that is the general range.

Wrestling Canada updated its policy following MacDonald’s case. Its athletes can now continue to receive funding through two injuries, two pregnancies, or one of each. “Jessica’s situation was unique, given the timing of her previous injury and subsequent pregnancy,” Medwidsky says. “Following discussions with Jessica, WCL recognized that additional considerations needed to be made, including additional provisions and language around pregnancy, which were incorporated into a revised policy.”

MacDonald commends the additional injury card, but still sees a discrepancy in the way male and female athletes are treated. She felt she had a solid case to take to dispute resolution, but the legal fees made it too much of a gamble.

“We decided we're better off to walk away from this than to fight it because it's not even what I want right now. All I want to do is help. I just want to be the best in Canada.” MacDonald continued training at maximum intensity toward the 2020 Olympics. In March, she fell to American Sarah Hildebrandt in a semifinal loss at the Pan-American Olympic Wrestling Qualification Tournament in Ottawa.