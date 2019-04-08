Man faces assault, trespassing charges in Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attack
Wrestling legend was giving speech during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday
Authorities say a spectator faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn.
Bail was set at $1,500 for Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Neb., at a hearing on Sunday night. The judge also issued orders of protection barring Madsen from approaching Hart, who wasn't hurt, and a security worker.
This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEHOF</a><a href="https://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb">https://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb</a> <a href="https://t.co/pXwDdcIo6s">pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s</a>—@SandhuMMA
Other wrestlers helped subdue the attacker. Hart resumed his speech.
His lawyer said Madsen is "agreeable and co-operative" and has no criminal convictions.
Past run-in with fighter
WWE described Madsen as "an over-exuberant fan."
Madsen had a previous run-in with a fighter in Lincoln.
The induction event resumed, with Hart continuing his speech, after the fan was taken into custody.
"He should have never attacked Bret Hart especially at such a special moment in his life," spectator Alan Fisher said.
