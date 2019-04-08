Man faces assault, trespassing charges in Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attack

Authorities say a spectator faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn.

Bail was set at $1,500 for Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Neb., at a hearing on Sunday night. The judge also issued orders of protection barring Madsen from approaching Hart, who wasn't hurt, and a security worker.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech.

Other wrestlers helped subdue the attacker. Hart resumed his speech.

Prosecutors said in court that Madsen told police that he "felt like it was right moment" to go after the wrestling legend.

His lawyer said Madsen is "agreeable and co-operative" and has no criminal convictions.

Past run-in with fighter

WWE described Madsen as "an over-exuberant fan."

Madsen had a previous run-in with a fighter in Lincoln.

The induction event resumed, with Hart continuing his speech, after the fan was taken into custody.

"He should have never attacked Bret Hart especially at such a special moment in his life," spectator Alan Fisher said.