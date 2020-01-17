Team Canada eyes gold in boys hockey at Youth Olympics in Switzerland

LAUSANNE — It's hockey. It's Canada. It's an international event.

There are always great expectations for Canadian hockey teams competing on the world stage and it's no different at the Youth Olympics.

While much of the Games experience is focused on gaining valuable lessons and creating memories, make no mistake, Canada's boys' hockey team is in Lausanne to bring home gold. Four years ago, they lost the gold medal to the United States.

On Friday, the team announced Matthew Savoie, from St. Alberta, Alta., is captain for Canada at the Youth Olympics, with Adam Fantilli of Nobleton, Ont., and Tristan Luneau of Victoriaville, Que., as alternates.

A day earlier, the team of 17 players — all of them 15 years old — from across the country hit the ice for the first time in Switzerland in preparation of their tournament-opening game against Russia on Saturday. CBCSports.ca will stream the game live beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

"This is pretty breathtaking," Savoie said. "There's a lot of buzz in the room right now and we're ready to get going. We're gelling really fast. It's going to be crucial for us to gel quickly."

Intensity was high as the team skated through a series of drills for two hours, working on their line combinations and building team cohesion.

Team Canada practises ahead of its first game on Saturday against Russia. (Thomas Skrlj for COC/CBC Sports)

"We have a tight group. Not many of us knew each other coming into this. It's a great opportunity to get know each other and represent Canada," said Savoie, 15, the first overall selection in the 2019 Western Hockey League bantam draft. "We're looking to get better every day and create memories with each other."

A minimum of four players were selected from each of the East, Ontario and West hockey regions across Canada, with the five remaining roster spots filled by players across the country.

Savoie says it's the ultimate honour to represent the country on this big of an athletic stage so early in his career.

"Wearing the maple leaf has always been a dream of mine, so this is pretty exciting for me. The other guys feel the same way," he said.

There are six teams competing in the men's hockey tournament at the Youth Olympics. Canada is in a group with Russia and Denmark. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals.

It's a short tournament with no margin for not playing their best hockey, something head coach Gordie Dwyer is aware of.

"That's the challenge. Finding chemistry quickly," Dwyer said. "We had four good days in Montreal to build our team identity and how we want to play collectively as a group. We feel really good about it heading into the tournament."

Former NHLer Gordie Dwyer is coach of the group of 15-year-olds from across Canada. He says the biggest challenge is creating chemistry quickly for a short tournament. (Thomas Skrlj for COC/CBC Sports)

Dwyer was appointed head coach by Hockey Canada. He's a former NHLer who spent five years in the league with stops in Tampa Bay, New York and Montreal.

It's a Canadian team loaded with star power, including junior hockey priority selection prospects from the OHL, WHL and QMJHL.

"These are the most advanced players of their age group throughout Canada," Dwyer said.

They are:

Justin Côté, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

Nathan Danielson, Red Deer, Alta.

Dylan Ernst, Weyburn, Sask.

Adam Fantilli, Nobleton, Ont.

Vincent Filion, Shawinigan, Que

Panayioti Fimin, Richmond Hill, Ont.

Conor Geekie, Strathclair, Man.

Cédrick Guindon, Rockland, Ont.

Matt Jovanovic, Toronto

Paul Ludwinski, Pickering, Ont.

Tristan Luneau, Victoriaville, Que.

Denton Mateychuck, Dominion City, Man.

Mats Lindgren, North Vancouver

Ty Nelson, Toronto

Matt Savoie, St. Albert, Alta.

Antonin Verreault, Mirabel, Ont.

Noah Warren, St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que.

"We know that all these teams have their best players. It's a good test for us as a nation and we'll be ready. Our players are excited to play with pride and represent our country," Dwyer said.

The roster — which includes two goaltenders, six defencemen and nine forwards — was selected by Brad McEwen, head scout for the Program of Excellence.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce these young players into the Hockey Canada program," McEwen said. "This is a unique event and it will allow our athletes to learn and develop their skills while giving them an experience they will remember for a lifetime."

The Canadians hit the ice again Friday in Lausanne for their final tune-up before the competition begins. The anticipation is building, and the coach said they're ready to seize the moment.

"We're the happiest when we're in the rink so it's a great day for us," Dwyer said. "We're proud to be here and looking forward to getting started.