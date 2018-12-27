High school wrestler who was forced to cut dreads won't seek legal action
Buena High School wrestling team will not compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney
An attorney for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit says the boy's family won't pursue legal action.
The Buena Regional school board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night.
The board said the Buena High School wrestling team won't compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.
Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the match Dec. 19.
Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. Maloney didn't respond to requests for comment.
At Wednesday's packed meeting, the school's board said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Press of Atlantic City reports Johnson's family didn't attend the meeting.
