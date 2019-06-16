Skip to Main Content
World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Biarritz: Gold Medal Match - USA vs. New Zealand
Sports·Video

World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Biarritz: Gold Medal Match - USA vs. New Zealand

Watch New Zealand take on the United States in the gold medal match of the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Biarritz, France.
Watch New Zealand take on the United States in the gold medal match of the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Biarritz, France. 38:20