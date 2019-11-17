Skip to Main Content
World Curling Tour: Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic on CBC - Quarter-final
Sports·Live

World Curling Tour: Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic on CBC - Quarter-final

Watch the best curlers from Canada and around the world battle in Quarter final action from Halifax, NS.
Watch the best curlers from Canada and around the world battle in Quarter final action from Halifax, NS. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports