CBC Sports to provide exclusive live coverage of World Athletics Championships
59 athletes set to represent Canada at competition in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-24
CBC Sports is the exclusive home for coverage of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., with coverage across all platforms.
Viewers can catch all the live track and field action taking place from July 15-24 on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, and CBC Gem, with extensive broadcast coverage on CBC TV and CBC Gem as part of CBC Sports' weekend programming throughout the competition.
Taking place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, the 18th edition of the championships will feature the world's top athletes competing across 16 stadium sessions and six road events.
CBC Sports will broadcast a live daily primetime show (check schedule here) throughout the 10-day competition, with a broadcast team that includes CBC Sports host Andi Petrillo, award-winning play-by-play commentator Mark Lee, Olympian Kate Van Buskirk, two-time Commonwealth Games decathlon champion Michael Smith and CBC Sports' Scott Russell trackside.
In addition, there will be a daily 30-minute digital show called CBC SPORTS LIVE, which will precede the primetime show on CBC Gem and will be available live on cbcsports.ca, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and CBC Gem. Hosted by Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, the digital series will include discussion of the day's events, analysis of the results and a preview of future competitions.
Also appearing is Sports senior reporter Devin Heroux, who is on the ground in Eugene providing daily columns and features.
Headlined by Olympic medallists Andre De Grasse, Damian Warner, Mohammed Ahmed and Evan Dunfee, Canada's team for the World Athletics Championships features 59 athletes (34 women, 25 men) with a combined total of 15 Olympic medals.
The team will also include 2022 national champion sprinter Aaron Brown, 2018 Commonwealth Games pole vaulting champion Alysha Newman, shot put star Sarah Mitton and 2018 World Athletics Championships hammer throw gold medallist Camryn Rogers.
Canada won five medals at the previous edition in Doha, Qatar in 2019.
WATCH l CBC Sports Explains - The 100-metre dash:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?