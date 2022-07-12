CBC Sports to provide exclusive live coverage of World Athletics Championships

CBC Sports is the exclusive home for coverage of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., with coverage across all platforms.

Viewers can catch all the live track and field action taking place from July 15-24 on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, and CBC Gem, with extensive broadcast coverage on CBC TV and CBC Gem as part of CBC Sports' weekend programming throughout the competition.

Taking place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, the 18th edition of the championships will feature the world's top athletes competing across 16 stadium sessions and six road events.

CBC Sports will broadcast a live daily primetime show (check schedule here) throughout the 10-day competition, with a broadcast team that includes CBC Sports host Andi Petrillo, award-winning play-by-play commentator Mark Lee, Olympian Kate Van Buskirk, two-time Commonwealth Games decathlon champion Michael Smith and CBC Sports' Scott Russell trackside.

World champion hurdler Perdita Felicien will be contributing to the weekend primetime shows for CBC Gem. Petrillo and Felicien will also co-host CBC Sports' regular weekend afternoon broadcast coverage on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

In addition, there will be a daily 30-minute digital show called CBC SPORTS LIVE, which will precede the primetime show on CBC Gem and will be available live on cbcsports.ca, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and CBC Gem. Hosted by Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, the digital series will include discussion of the day's events, analysis of the results and a preview of future competitions.

Also appearing is Sports senior reporter Devin Heroux, who is on the ground in Eugene providing daily columns and features.

Headlined by Olympic medallists Andre De Grasse, Damian Warner, Mohammed Ahmed and Evan Dunfee, Canada's team for the World Athletics Championships features 59 athletes (34 women, 25 men) with a combined total of 15 Olympic medals.

The team will also include 2022 national champion sprinter Aaron Brown, 2018 Commonwealth Games pole vaulting champion Alysha Newman, shot put star Sarah Mitton and 2018 World Athletics Championships hammer throw gold medallist Camryn Rogers.

Canada won five medals at the previous edition in Doha, Qatar in 2019.

WATCH l CBC Sports Explains - The 100-metre dash: