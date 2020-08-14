Kia Nurse pours in 21 points, but losses piling up for Liberty

Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points and Kelsey Mitchell made a long three-pointer with 29.8 seconds left to lead Indiana past New York 86-79.

Kelsey Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn't score again until her three-pointer gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team's next possession and finished with 18 points.

Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kia Nurse, of Hamilton, Ont., scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), which has lost three straight games at sits last in the standings.

Toronto's Natalie Achonwa scored eights points off the bench for Indiana.

WATCH | Kia Nurse scores game-high 21 points:

The New York Liberty fell to 1-8 in the WNBA bubble after an 86-79 loss to the Indiana Fever, lead by a game-high 21 points from Kia Nurse. 0:33

Aces 87, Lynx 77

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and Las Vegas topped Minnesota and moved into sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

WATCH | Canada's Kayla Alexander scores 11 for Lynx:

Milton, Ont. native Kayla Alexander put up 11 points, including seven in the first quarter, in an 87-77 losing effort for the Minnesota Lynx. 0:41

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander, of Milton, Ont., scored 11.

Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury. She did not return.

Sparks 81, Mystics 64

Riquna Williams scored 13 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 81-64 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter for a 19-9 advantage and led the rest of the way. The Mystics turned it over 21 times.

WATCH | Canada's Natalie Achonwa helps Fever top Liberty:

Toronto, Ont. native Natalie Achonwa registered 8 points in an 86-79 winning effort over the New York Liberty. 0:48

Chelsea Gray scored 11 points for Los Angeles (6-3), which won its third straight game.

Ariel Atkins scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Washington (3-6), which dropped its sixth straight game. Emma Meesseman had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal) and Tina Charles (medical exemption) did not play for Washington.