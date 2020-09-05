Former Blue Bombers QB Chris Streveler makes Cardinals' roster

Two Canadian draft picks ,and a former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback have cracked 53-man NFL rosters.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C., Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Ottawa and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler, who won a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers last year, survived the final round of cuts on Saturday.

Claypool was ,a second-round pick out of Notre Dame this year, while Gallimore went in the third round out of Oklahoma.

Streveler joins 2019 No. 1 pick Kyler Murray and Brett Hundley in the Cardinals' QB room.

So thankful to even be in this position. Thank you to everyone reaching out. Your love and support means more than you guys could ever know! Now the work continues. <a href="https://t.co/x20mtf48BS">https://t.co/x20mtf48BS</a> —@cstrevy

Other Canadian connections to survive cuts included Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Eli Ankou of Ottawa, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Christian Covington of Vancouver, New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata, a University of Manitoba product who was born in Nigeria, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Antony Auclair of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell of Toronto, Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur of Montreal, New York Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd of Ajax, Ont., Chicago Bears defensive end Brent Urban of Mississauga, Ont., and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson of LaSalle, Ont.

Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford, of Windsor, Ont., was placed, on the physically unable to perform list.

Among the hundreds of cuts on Saturday was Buffalo Bills receiver Duke Williams, a former Edmonton star.

Williams cracked the Bills' roster last year and was a significant factor in several games.

The NFL season starts next week.