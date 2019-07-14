Skip to Main Content
Wimbledon Wrap: Djokovic beats Federer in 5-set thriller to claim Wimbledon title
Sports·Video

The Serbian was able to repeat as Wimbledon champion on Sunday, defeating Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 at the All England Club.
