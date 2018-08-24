Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens remains in hospital
Surgeries were performed late this week on driver's right arm and lower extremities without complication
Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens remains in hospital after a frightening crash on Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
In a statement released by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports on Friday, the team said surgeries were performed late this week on Wickens' right arm and lower extremities without complication at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
The team also reports the extent of Wickens' spinal cord injury remains indeterminate.
Watch the crash:
The Guelph, Ont., driver also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.
Wickens, 29, is expected to undergo more corrective surgery and rehabilitation.
An IndyCar rookie, Wickens' car was launched into the fence after it touched Ryan Hunter-Reay's vehicle. Wickens was airlifted to hospital after the accident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.