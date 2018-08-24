Skip to Main Content
​Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens remains in hospital after a frightening crash on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. In a statement released by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports on Friday, the team said surgeries were performed late this week on Wickens' right arm and lower extremities without complication at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Robert Wickens, pictured earlier this year, is in stable condition following spinal surgery from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

The team also reports the extent of Wickens' spinal cord injury remains indeterminate.

Watch the crash:

Guelph, Ontario's Robert Wickens was taken to hospital after a violent crash at the IndyCar ABC Supply 500. Teammate and fellow Canadian James Hinchcliffe was also involved in the crash. 1:35

The Guelph, Ont., driver also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.

Wickens, 29, is expected to undergo more corrective surgery and rehabilitation.

An IndyCar rookie, Wickens' car was launched into the fence after it touched Ryan Hunter-Reay's vehicle. Wickens was airlifted to hospital after the accident.​

