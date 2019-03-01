Skip to Main Content
Why was Guy Boucher fired by the Senators now?
Why was Guy Boucher fired by the Senators now?

Rob Pizzo has three thoughts on the timing of Boucher getting his pink slip.
Rob Pizzo has three thoughts on the timing of Boucher getting his pink slip. 1:11

