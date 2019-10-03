Why Andre De Grasse's track achievement is so remarkable
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is the only male sprinter at this years IAAF World Championships to win medals in both the 100 metres and the 200 metres, a rare and challenging accomplishment. CBC Sports' Anson Henry analyzes this feat and what it entails.
Social Sharing
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is the only male sprinter at this years IAAF World Championships to win medals in both the 100 metres and the 200 metres, a rare and challenging accomplishment. CBC Sports' Anson Henry analyzes this feat and what it entails. 3:06