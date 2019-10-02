Where is the crowd at the World Track and Field Championships?
The performances at these IAAF World Championships have been exceptional and the venue and presentation state of the art - but where is the crowd? CBC Sports Anson Henry discusses the issue and the effect on the athletes.
