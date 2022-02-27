Skip to Main Content
World judo body suspends Vladimir Putin as honorary president

The International Judo Federation on Sunday cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Russian President Vladimir Putin's honorary president status.

Russian president a keen judoka; longtime friend remains on IJF exec committee

The Associated Press ·
Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured instructing trainees during a judo master class in 2005, lost his position as honorary president of the International Judo Federation on Sunday due to "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine." (Itar-Tass/Presidential press service/Reuters/File)

Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday.

The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict."

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager."

