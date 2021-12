VOTE NOW | Most Viral Moment for the Canadian Sports Awards

Created in 2020, the Most Viral Moment Award honours a current or retired national team athlete who has captured the virtual world by storm. This award highlights the magic that lives within sport to inspire and motivate all Canadians through innovative use of a digital platform, captivating athletic performance, or who’s digital actions have been a force for good.

These moments made you cheer, click and share!