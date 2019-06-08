Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel aims for repeat title from pole position
4-time F1 champion 0.2 seconds faster in qualifying than Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel claimed pole position for the second time in a row at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.
It was Vettel's fifth career pole position at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and his first pole in 17 races dating back to last year's German Grand Prix.
The polesitter has won the last four Canadian Grand Prix races.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco will start third and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo will be fourth on the second row of the starting grid.
Vettel and Leclerc were quickest in the two last practice sessions leading up to qualifying.
Canadian Lance Stroll failed to make it past the first round of qualifying for the 11th straight time, as he capped off a frustrating day in front of his hometown fans by qualifying 18th.
The 20-year-old was forced to retire from the practice session earlier when the back of his car erupted in flames due to a hydraulic fluid leak.
Stroll's Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico was also knocked out at Q1, alongside Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, who was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for the first time since 2015.
In the second round of qualifying, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen drove straight into the infamous Wall of Champions on the session's final lap.
The ensuing red flag forced all drivers back to the pit and Red Bull's Max Verstappen was knocked out at Q2 as a result. The Dutchman will start 11th from the front on Sunday.
Vettel previously held the record for fastest pole at 1:10.764, set last year. The German won from pole position from qualifying in Montreal last year. He also won the race in Montreal in 2013 with Red Bull.
