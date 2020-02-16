Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Day 4 lookback: Maelle Ricker becomes first Canadian woman to win gold on home soil
Day 4 was a memorable one for Canada as Maelle Ricker became the first ever woman to win Olympic gold on home soil.
