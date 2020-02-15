Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Day 3 lookback: Canada just short of claiming gold in snowboard cross
Sports·Video

Vancouver Day 3 lookback: Canada just short of claiming gold in snowboard cross

Mike Robertson claims Canada's only medal on day 3 with a silver, just short of claiming the gold medal by a board's length.
Mike Robertson claims Canada's only medal on day 3 with a silver, just short of claiming the gold medal by a board's length. 0:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports