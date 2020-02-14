Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Day 2 lookback: Alex Bilodeau wins Canada's first ever gold medal at home
Sports·Video

Alex Bilodeau becomes the first ever Canadian to win an Olympic gold medal on home soil, doing so in the men's mogul event.
