Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Day 14 lookback: Charles Hamelin wins tight race for gold in short track
Sports·Video

Vancouver Day 14 lookback: Charles Hamelin wins tight race for gold in short track

Short track legend Charles Hamelin won his first of three career Olympic gold medals, this one in the 500m event by the smallest of margins.
Short track legend Charles Hamelin won his first of three career Olympic gold medals, this one in the 500m event by the smallest of margins. 0:42
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports