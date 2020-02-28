Skip to Main Content
Ukraine vs Slovenia: 2020 Women's Sitting Volleyball Paralympic Qualifier on CBC
Sports·Live

It's a battle of the two Eastern European countries as Slovenia and Ukraine go head to head in sitting volleyball action from from Halifax, NS.
