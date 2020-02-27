Skip to Main Content
Ukraine vs Finland: 2020 Women's Sitting Volleyball Paralympic Qualifier on CBC
Sports·Live

Ukraine vs Finland: 2020 Women's Sitting Volleyball Paralympic Qualifier on CBC

Ukraine and Finland will slug it out for the final 2020 Paralympic Sitting Volleyball spot.
Ukraine and Finland will slug it out for the final 2020 Paralympic Sitting Volleyball spot. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports