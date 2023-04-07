UFC returns to Canada with UFC 289 pay-per-view set for June 10 in Vancouver
Last UFC event held in Canada was in 2019, prior to COVID-19 pandemic
The UFC is returning to Canada.
The mixed martial arts promoter said UFC 289 will take place June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
UFC president Dana White made the announcement Friday in a social media video.
"So everybody's been asking me: 'When are you coming back to Canada? When are you coming back to Canada?"' said White. "UFC 289, June 10th, Vancouver, Rogers Arena. See you soon, Canada."
Hey Canada! 😃 <a href="https://t.co/7ah0IFQAa4">pic.twitter.com/7ah0IFQAa4</a>—@danawhite
The return to Canada is good news for the 15 Canadians among the UFC active roster of some 600 fighters with the UFC looking to draw ticket-buyers by showcasing homegrown talent on the card.
"Yessssssss," [Proper] Mike Malott, a welterweight from Burlington, Ont., wrote in response to White's video.
Canadians Diana (Warrior Princess) Belbita, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu, Jasmine Jasudavicius, John (The Bull) Makdessi, Kyle (The Monster) Nelson and Aiemann Zahabi have all been linked to the UFC 289 card.
The UFC has held 31 cards in Canada, debuting in April 2008 with UFC 83 in Montreal. The shows have taken place in 11 cities and featured 19 world championship bouts.
Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Moncton, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto and Winnipeg have also hosted UFC shows.
