UFC fighters McGregor, Nurmagomedov suspended for post-match brawl
Nevada officials hand each 10-day penalty after
Nevada fight regulators are suspending UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match last weekend in Las Vegas.
Nevada Athletic Commission executive Bob Bennett says letters were sent Wednesday informing both fighters they'll be suspended for 10 days, effective Oct. 15.
The fighters' managers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages seeking comment.
After McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of UFC 229 on Saturday, Nurmagomedov scuffled with a fighter in McGregor's corner and members of Nurmagomedov's entourage climbed into the octagon and attacked McGregor.
Bennett says video shows McGregor also tried to climb out of the cage at T-Mobile Arena.
Bennett says the fighters can appeal his action to the commission. It meets Oct. 24.
