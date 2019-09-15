Canada's Tristan Connelly scores Cinderella win at UFC event in Vancouver

It was a Cinderella night for Tristan (Boondock) Connelly on the undercard of the UFC Fight Night Saturday in Vancouver.

Fighting on short notice, the Vancouver resident defeated Brazil's Michel (Demolidor) Pereira in a unanimous decision in a welterweight bout.

Connelly, who is originally from Victoria, stepped in just last week after Pereira's original opponent Sergey Khandozhko dropped out due to visa issues.

The crowd at Rogers Arena roared their approval when Connelly, who last competed as a lightweight, was awarded the win. His record improved to 14-6 while Pereira is 22-10-0.

In another bout, a long summer of hard worked paid off for light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov.

The No. 15-ranked Cirkunov, who is from Riga, Latvia, but now fights out of Toronto, used a chock hold to force Australia's Jimmy Crute to tap out just 3:38 into the first round of their match.

"I dedicated my entire summer for this moment, for all these fans, I worked like a dog," said Cirkunov who improved to 15-5-0.

"I know I have a bright future in UFC, I know it's just a matter of time until I'm in the top five. Taking out someone like Crute is proof to myself and UFC fans to not count me out."

It was Crute's first loss in 11 fights.

Other Canadian fighters didn't fair as well prior to the main event that saw Justin (The Highlight) Gaethje battle Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone.

Cole (The Cole Train) Smith of Squamish, B.C., suffered his first loss in split decision against Miles (Chapo) Jones of Dallas in a battle of undefeated bantamweights. There were chanted of "Cole Train" from the crowd but it wasn't enough as Johns improved to 9-0-0 while Smith dropped to 7-1-0.

"I came here into enemy territory against a very good, very tough, undefeated opponent," said Jones. "When I walked in I could hear the boos for me and the cheers for him, so there was a little bit of pressure."

There boos from the crowd when Austin (Thud) Hubbard of Denver, Colo., won the night's opening lightweight bout in a unanimous decision over Kyle (Killshot) Prepolec of Windsor, Ont. Hubbard improved to 11-3-0 when all three judges scored the fight 29-28. Prepolec's record dropped to 12-7-0.

In another unanimous decision, Winnipeg's Brad (Superman) Katona lost to Hunter Azure of Phoenix in a bantamweight match. Katona, The Ultimate Fighter season 27 winner who finished the fight with a bloody face, dropped to 9-2-0. Judges scored the fight 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28.

Azure, who remains undefeated at 7-0-1, didn't mind fighting before a hostile crowd.

"It's good to come in here and show the world where I'm at and I'm just going to keep coming and getting better," he said, "Fighting Brad in his back yard didn't change much. I'm fighting to be number one."

In other fights, Louis (Da Last Samurai) Smolka of Kapolei, Hawaii, improved to 16-6 with a TKO victory against Ryan (Main Event) MacDonald (10-2-0) of North Platte, Neb., in a bantamweight bout. Smolka won the fight with a vicious left hook that dropped MacDonald at 4:43 of the first round.

"I hit that left hook and it felt like it went right through his head," said Smolka. "It felt amazing."

Chas (The Scrapper) Skelly of Arlington, Tex., improved his record to 18-3-0 with a unanimous decision over Jordan (Native Psycho) Griffin of Milwaukee in a featherweight fight. Griffin dropped to 17-7-0.

It took Brazil's Augusto Sakai just 59 seconds to drop Marcin Tybura of Poland in a flurries of punches to win their heavyweight battle with a knockout. Sakai, ranked No. 15, saw his record improve to 14-1-0. Tybura, ranked No. 14, is 17-6-0.

Uriah (Prime Time) Hall of Jamaica earned a split decision over Anton (Cara De Sapato) Carlos Junior of Brazil in a middleweight fight. Hall, ranked No. 12, has a 16-9-0 record while No. 13 Carlos Junior is 11-4.