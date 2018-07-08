Daniel Cormier stops Stipe Miocic to win 2nd UFC title belt, facing showdown with Lesnar

Daniel Cormier is the king of two UFC divisions.

Cormier added the UFC heavyweight championship to his light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic in dramatic fashion during the first round of their superfight at UFC 226.

Cormier (21-1, 1 no-contest) flattened the UFC's long-reigning heavyweight champ with a right elbow out of a clinch. He finished Miocic (18-3) on the ground with 27 seconds left in the round by landing several shots to the defenseless champion's head.

Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously. Conor McGregor was the UFC's featherweight champ in 2016 when he took the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

"I was a heavyweight for a long time, and I left the division," Cormier said. "I never knew what I could become, but tonight I got the answer. I'm a two-division champion, baby!"

Cormier has never lost to anyone except Jon Jones, the star-crossed former light heavyweight champion who beat him twice. The second victory last summer was changed to a no-contest when Jones failed a doping test, and he remains out of the sport.

“I think Cormier’s finally going to get the respect he deserves.” <a href="https://twitter.com/danawhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanaWhite</a> recaps International Fight Week, topped off by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC226?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC226</a> <a href="https://t.co/A575FYDteL">pic.twitter.com/A575FYDteL</a> —@ufc

Cormier has reached its pinnacle with less than a year to go until reaching his self-imposed retirement age of 40.

"I'm 39 years old, and I've been second many times," Cormier said. "But today, I have accomplished everything I ever wanted. From crying in this octagon almost a year ago, to leaving as the heavyweight champion."

Cormier's five-inch height disadvantage and eight-inch reach disadvantage against Miocic proved to be no problems — and he actually weighed a few pounds more than Miocic at weigh-ins on Friday.

"In our studying, we knew Stipe would back out of the clinch a little bit with his hands low, so I worked on that," Cormier said. "I spent all camp knocking out my training partners, and today I got to do it in the octagon."

Cormier's move up to challenge Miocic was only the third superfight in UFC history between reigning champions of two weight classes. Welterweight champ Georges St. Pierre defended his belt in 2009 by battering lightweight champ BJ Penn, and McGregor accomplished his feat less than two years ago in his most recent MMA fight.

After beating Miocic, Cormier engaged in a bit of clearly planned theatrics with Brock Lesnar, the professional wrestler and former UFC heavyweight champion. Cormier called Lesnar into the cage, and Lesnar shoved Cormier in the chest while the fighters traded insults to hype a potential future bout.

"Push me now, [and] you're going to sleep later," Cormier yelled at Lesnar. "Your days are in the past. In the stone age."

Lesnar returning to MMA

Later, UFC president Dana White confirmed Lesnar will return to the ring.

White intends to match Cormier against Lesnar early next year, likely in March, after Lesnar completes the drug testing required by the UFC's anti-doping policy. Lesnar hasn't fought since beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and failing a doping test in 2016.

Cormier plans to retire after the big-money bout, having vowed to quit the sport after turning 40.

Lesnar, who turns 41 next week, won and lost the UFC heavyweight title during his brief MMA career, but he hasn't won a fight that wasn't overturned since 2010. When asked about the rectitude of granting a title shot to Lesnar after inactivity and a failed test, both White and Cormier acknowledged they don't care because of the extraordinary pay-per-view revenues that would be generated.

"Maybe we're living in my world now, so I dictate the rules," Cormier said with a grin.

No word on McGregor

White also said he hasn't spoken to former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor about his return to MMA. McGregor also was in Las Vegas over the weekend, but he didn't make a public presence at UFC 226.

McGregor is due in court next month in New York for the next step in the resolution of his troubles stemming from his bizarre attack on a bus filled with fighters in Brooklyn earlier this year.

"We're not talking about a fight right now," White said. "Conor has got to get through July right now. I don't know what's going to happen. Is he going to get fined? Is he going to get probation? When he's done, then we'll start talking about fighting."